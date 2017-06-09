Tiffin community summer food program kicks off

Children in Tiffin now have a way of getting a free lunch while they are out of school. The Tiffin Community Summer Food Program will hold multiple events over the Summer to not only offer kids a free meal, but to make sure those kids stay active as well.

The Tiffin YMCA, Tiffin Parks and Recreation along with local businesses are coordinating the first ever summer meal program from the city. On five Fridays over the summer, any child can come in and receive a free hot meal from a different restaurant. Also Tiffin Parks P.L.A.Y. Days will run a special event after the meal.

It is all in an effort to get kids out of the house, away from electronics, and get them fed and active while away from school.

The new program has a lot of room to grow in the area as well.

"And the nice thing about it is in Tiffin, we have 14 parks. So we're going to be moving this all around to different locations throughout Tiffin as well. So everybody will have the opportunity to make sure they get a little taste and a little freedom and a little fun." said Tiffin Parks director Bryce Cuhn.

The next event will be held Friday June 30 at Hedges Park.

