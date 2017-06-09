Village of Gibsonburg wants to get ahead of potential medical marijuana boom

A small northwest Ohio community wants to get ahead of a controversial state decision to help their village's economic growth.



The Village of Gibsonburg hopes to become one of the future locations of a state approved medicinal marijuana growing facility.



The Standard Wellness Company out of Hudson, Ohio has signed an agreement with the village to build a medical marijuana cultivation site.



To gain a state permit to sell the marijuana, companies must first have an established location where they would do business.



As part of the agreement, if the permit is not issued, the 20 acres at Gibsonburg's Clearview Industrial Park would go back to the city.



While many municipalities are voting to keep marijuana out of their communities, Gibsonburg sees a huge potential benefit in creating 20 - 30 jobs and generating $50 million over 10 years for the village.



"It may not be the norm today, but we look at it as this is probably going to continue to be accepted country-wide as we go on into the future. So we felt now is our opportunity to get in and find a niche for ourselves," said Gibsonburg mayor Steve Fought



If the growing permit is approved, construction could begin this Fall and the facility will begin supplying medicinal marijuana next year.