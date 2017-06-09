$5K reward being offered to find person responsible for Genoa fire

The State Fire Marshal’s office is searching for the person responsible setting a historic trolley depot on fire.

Thursday afternoon the Interurban Trolley Station received heavy damage from the blaze.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to the State Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728. The Genoa Police Department is available as well at 419-855-7717.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.