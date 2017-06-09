No more senior discounts at Kroger

The days of Senior shoppers enjoying their Wednesday Kroger discount are coming to an end.

The weekly five percent discount was only offered at Toledo area Krogers including Lambertville, Michigan.

Kroger said a new pricing policy that lowers prices on hundreds of products will replace the senior discount.

The Kroger Senior Discount will end June 21.

