The Tiffin Art Guild has high hopes for new location

The art community in Tiffin is getting settled into its new and improved home.

The Tiffin Art Guild moved in their new location on Washington Street last week.

The new space offers more room for a larger gallery and gift shop than the old location did.

But the most important new feature of the new location is the dedicated classroom space. It’s much bigger than what the guild had been working with before.

The hope for the new gallery is to become the heart of the artistic community throughout the area.

"Our mission is to nurture art in the community, bring art to the community, bring art into the community, and also provide a place for artists to show their work, show and sell their work,” said Jill Groves with the Tiffin Art Guild.

The Tiffin Art Guild will feature a new photo show, open to everyone in the region, on July 29.

