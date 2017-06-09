BG man jailed after police say he set himself on fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG man jailed after police say he set himself on fire

Thomas Imondi (Source: Wood County Jail) Thomas Imondi (Source: Wood County Jail)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday, accused of setting himself on fire.

Bowling Green Police says 53 year-old Thomas Imondi is in the Wood County Jail, charged with arson.

Police went to his home on the south side of Bowling Green early on Friday on a fire call.

That’s where they found Imondi with chest burns and singed eyebrows.

Police say the bed had been set on fire.

Imondi told investigators he was home alone.

After police talked to the county prosecutor, Imondi was charged with Aggravated Arson.

He’ll appear in Bowling Green Municipal Court on Monday.

