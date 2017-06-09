The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Bowling Green police are looking to identify a fraud suspect.

BGPD looking for fraud suspect

The Defiance County Police Department is looking to identify the suspect in an armed robbery that took place Sunday night.

Toledo Police made a big drug bust in west Toledo on Friday. Zachery Ryan, 18, was arrested for drug trafficking.

A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday, accused of setting himself on fire. Bowling Green Police says 53 year-old Thomas Imondi is in the Wood County Jail, charged with arson.

BG man jailed after police say he set himself on fire

A Bowling Green man was arrested on Friday, accused of setting himself on fire.

Bowling Green Police says 53 year-old Thomas Imondi is in the Wood County Jail, charged with arson.

Police went to his home on the south side of Bowling Green early on Friday on a fire call.

That’s where they found Imondi with chest burns and singed eyebrows.

Police say the bed had been set on fire.

Imondi told investigators he was home alone.

After police talked to the county prosecutor, Imondi was charged with Aggravated Arson.

He’ll appear in Bowling Green Municipal Court on Monday.

