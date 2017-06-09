Wood County Humane Society to provide adoption specials on cats

Not only is the month of June celebrated as the beginning of summer, but it also celebrates the friendship between man and cat.
June is “Adopt a Shelter Cat” month at the Wood County Humane Society.
What that means is there are several fun adoption specials all throughout the area. One of those deals includes purchasing a cat seven months or older at half the adoption fee.
Those interested in adopting can find specials all month long.
