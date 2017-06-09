Wood County Humane Society to provide adoption specials on cats - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County Humane Society to provide adoption specials on cats

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Not only is the month of June celebrated as the beginning of summer, but it also celebrates the friendship between man and cat.

June is “Adopt a Shelter Cat” month at the Wood County Humane Society.

What that means is there are several fun adoption specials all throughout the area. One of those deals includes purchasing a cat seven months or older at half the adoption fee. 

Those interested in adopting can find specials all month long.

