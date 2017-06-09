Toledo Botanical Gardens gazebo is getting a makeover

The First Alert Weather Team hopes you are enjoying one of the most comfortable days of the season.More >>
The First Alert Weather Team hopes you are enjoying one of the most comfortable days of the season.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
One of Toledo's gems is getting some work done.More >>
One of Toledo's gems is getting some work done.More >>
Springfield Township trustees voted unanimously to oppose the new TARTA tax this morning.More >>
Springfield Township trustees voted unanimously to oppose the new TARTA tax this morning.More >>
A Toledo woman appeared in Lucas County Common Pleas Court after being on the run for months.More >>
A Toledo woman appeared in Lucas County Common Pleas Court after being on the run for months.More >>
The Toledo Symphony has announced their pick for the new music director on Friday.More >>
The Toledo Symphony has announced their pick for the new music director on Friday.More >>
Veteran firefighter Darryl Murphy's future all depended on a doctor's appointment Thursday.More >>
Veteran firefighter Darryl Murphy's future all depended on a doctor's appointment Thursday.More >>