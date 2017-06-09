Toledo Botanical Gardens gazebo is getting a makeover

One of Toledo's gems is getting some work done.

The Toledo Botanical Garden is a beautiful place to visit, but one of the most popular structures was getting was getting old.

The Lathrop Company has been working on the Woodland gazebo to get it looking new again.

"It's been around for 50 years or so and it's been in disrepair, so we re-did all the cedar shingles and some hand rails. Now we're going to seal it and hope it dries up a little bit," said David Weinbrecht of the Lathrop Company.

The company is also pruning around the gazebo.

The goal is to make the gazebo look great before the Crosby Festival of the Arts the weekend of June 24.

