Natural healer who ran from cops for months appears in court

A Toledo woman appeared in Lucas County Common Pleas Court after being on the run for months.

Charmaine Bassett faced a judge after running from the law since April.

Bassett is a self-proclaimed natural healer who is charged with aggravated possession and trafficking of drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms.

Those are second degree felonies.

Bassett is also charged with trafficking marijuana near a school.

She told the judge that she does not believe that she should be in court.

"I am not here under your jurisdiction. I'm a living woman on the land, and for the record and on the record do you actually expect me to acknowledge, how many times can you kidnap me, shanghai me and drag me in here on threat of arrest," Bassett said.

The judge eventually had Bassett removed from the court room and ordered a mental exam for her in July.

