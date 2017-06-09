Toledo Symphony announces new director

The Toledo Symphony has announced their pick for the new music director on Friday.

Alain Trudel of Montreal was announced to replace Stefan Sanderling after a two-year search.

Trudel will take over the position in the fall of 2018, which marks 75 years that the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has been around.

Trudel said he is ready to start working in Toledo.

"We're really excited to be part of not just the orchestra family, but the community around here in Toledo. I have to say, every new person we meet, every step we take is a discovery. A really pleasant discovery every time," Trudel said.

Trudel will conduct two performances in the 2017-18 season.

He will be the ninth conductor of the Toledo Symphony.

