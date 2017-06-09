Springfield Township trustees oppose new TARTA tax

Saturday will provide excellent swimming weather with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Springfield Township trustees voted unanimously to oppose the new TARTA tax this morning.More >>
Have you seen any trash laying around your Toledo neighborhood? Or just want to get rid of that old couch without paying a fee?More >>
Children in Tiffin now have a way of getting a free lunch while they are out of school. The Tiffin Community Summer Food Program will hold multiple events over the Summer to not only offer kids a freeMore >>
Captain James Fraser died fighting one of the biggest fires in Toledo history.More >>
Normally, you would have to pay $10 a day for a permit or more than $70 for a season-long permit, but not this weekend. Fishing is free on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
