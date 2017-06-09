Springfield Township opposes new TARTA tax

Springfield Township trustees voted unanimously to oppose the new TARTA tax this morning.

City leaders said that something has to change if the TARTA buses were going to stay up and running.

It is going to cost more money to keep TARTA running in and around the Toledo area.

TARTA wants a sales tax to support its work.

A new change in sales tax in Lucas County, from 7.25 percent to 7.75 percent, could generate $30 million dollars that would support all TARTA services and street repair.

But those townships and municipalities which have the bus service have to approve the measure before it appears to voters.

"We want to make it clear the Springfield Township trustees is in opposition to putting sales tax on the levy supporting TARTA. Springfield Township has never felt it's been appropriate for our residents to have to spend that amount of money," said Bob Bethel, Springfield Township trustee.

Trustees instead voted in favor of their resolution which expresses the township government's urgent and definite opposition towards a county-wide sales tax increase to fund TARTA.

In order for the issue to go on the ballot, a majority of the communities served by TARTA need to approve the proposal by August.

The measure is scheduled to be on the ballot in November.

