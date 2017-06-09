Toledo firefighter finds bone marrow donor

Veteran firefighter Darryl Murphy's future all depended on a doctor's appointment Thursday.

It was there that he would find out whether a match for a bone marrow donor had been found, or if he would have to undergo more chemotherapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

AML is curable with a bone marrow transplant.

At that Thursday doctor's appointment, Murphy and his family found out that a match had been found.

A relative of Murphy's was a complete match and will donate bone marrow to Darryl.

The benefit for the Murphy family will still be held June 22.

A fish fry at Strawberry Acres Pavilion will help the family with hospital costs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.