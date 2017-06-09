Motorcycle crash leaves one seriously injured

The Monroe Police Department was on the scene of a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

Police say a car and a motorcycle crashed into each other on East Elm Avenue near Baptist Avenue around 9 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike and suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Saint Vincent's.

The crash is still under investigation.

Monroe police are asking any witnesses to call 734-243-7500.

