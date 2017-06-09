Police arrest man after pursuit - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man after pursuit

Toledo police pursued a man in vehicles and on foot Thursday night. 

Police say they were chasing the driver on Angola Road near Airport Highway. 

The chase went a short distance when the driver jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving. 

The vehicle kept going until it hit mailbox.

The driver then ran into a field that police surrounded. 

Police found and arrested the man about a mile away from the incident on Marina Drive.

Police say this all started from a domestic incident on Butterfield Road. 

