Police arrest man after pursuit

Toledo police pursued a man in vehicles and on foot Thursday night.

Police say they were chasing the driver on Angola Road near Airport Highway.

The chase went a short distance when the driver jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

The vehicle kept going until it hit mailbox.

The driver then ran into a field that police surrounded.

Police found and arrested the man about a mile away from the incident on Marina Drive.

Police say this all started from a domestic incident on Butterfield Road.

