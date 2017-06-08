Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: June 4, 2017

It's the 22nd annual search for "20 Under 40", recognizing outstanding young leaders in the region. Jerry Anderson also talks about the importance of involved fathers, as Mark Robinson of RESTORE, Inc., gets ready for the 7th annual Fatherhood Walk on Saturday, June 10th.

And Terry Shankland and Dr. Patrick Lawrence talk about "Partners for Clean Streams" and that group's efforts to clean area waterways before the water gets to Lake Erie.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

