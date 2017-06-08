Bedford Township heavily considering all options for medical marijuana

Michigan has decided that it will begin accepting applications for businesses that want to grow, sell or transport marijuana for medical purposes in December.

Bedford Township isn't taking the decision lightly and is considering all options when it comes to medical marijuana. The township is considering whether it will opt in, opt out or do nothing at all.

If it were to opt in, it would mean creating a new ordinance or they opt out altogether.

Surrounding Michigan communities are waiting to see what Bedford Township leadership will decide.

The city of Monroe already opted out of accepting permits businesses related to medical marijuana, .

Even though township trustees will make the decision in the near future, the township supervisor isn’t able to vote, however he knows where he stands.

"I've weighed the pros and cons. I feel comfortable with where I'm at with it. I'm not going to tell you where I'm at with it but, it's not something we're taking lightly," said Paul Pirrone the Bedford Township Supervisor.

The issue could be added to the agenda and discussed at the June 20 meeting where it would be discussed further.

The issue only deals with medicinal marijuana. Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Michigan.

