You know when it starts getting warm out, signs for garage sales start popping up just about everywhere. If you’re looking to spend a day, or three days garage sale hopping, you can shop 30 miles worth of merchandise at the Historic 424 Yard Sale.

Rodger and Cathy Hefflinger have been organizing garage sales for years, this being their first on 424.

"If we don’t do it who is going to? So we just did it and people just jumped on board," said Cathy Hefflinger.

And not only is there a lot of history within some of the items customers will find at the yard sales, but the homes that are hosting them too.

Steve Eberle home, built in 1833, has been passed on for almost seven generations.

"We’ve got lots of friends and family who have brought stuff here today. We’ve got antiques, primitives, kids clothes and toys and baby stuff and magazine dealers. We’ve got just about everything. Even the kitchen sink," said Eberle.

The sale spans from Waterville to Florida, Ohio overlooking the Maumee River.

It goes through Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. until everything's sold out.



Visit the Historic 424 Facebook page for more details.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.