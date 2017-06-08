Historic Genoa trolley depot damaged in fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Historic Genoa trolley depot damaged in fire

By Lou Hebert, Assignment Editor
A trolley depot dating back to the early 20th century received heavy damage from a fire Thursday afternoon.

The Interurban Trolley Station opened in 1902 as a part of the TPC&L Railway.

The depot was continuous use until 1939.

A local group was working to save and renovate the historic depot before Thursday's fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

