Holland man receives French Legion of Honor medal

Donald Foulk is a 92-year-old World War II veteran. On Thursday, he received the French Legion of Honor Medal.

Foulk was a radio operator on a B-17 crew that eventually flew with the Hells Angels Bomb Squadron. He completed 35 missions in the European Theater encountering light to heavy ground to air fire.

“Well because it was necessary," Foulk said. "What else am I going to do. I can’t be president.”

The Counsel General of France presented Mr. Foulk with the medal. He says the then 19 year old helped liberate his homeland.

“He was in three campaigns in France. He was a gunner in the plane and risked his life in the east of France,” said Counsel General Vincent Floreani.

The Legion of Honor is France’s highest national decoration. For two centuries it has been rewarding the outstanding merits of citizens and designating them as models of French civic service.

Foulk says while he is honored with the medal, it is important to remember his brothers in arms.

“It’s been said some many times before: I’m only one of a damn many of them. It’s too bad all of them couldn’t have come back because there’s not too many of them left,” Foulk said.

On this day one of them who is left is receiving the recognition he deserves.

