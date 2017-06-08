Tiffin approves demolition of vacant building to become new parking lot

Downtown Tiffin has become one of those areas where parking is at a premium. But the city is working to create some more space to meet the demand.

Tiffin is set to tear down a building that has been vacant for more than a decade. And by eliminating the eyesore, they are also adding more parking options for downtown.

The city of Tiffin has owned the old Salvation Army building on Monroe Street for more than 10 years. The plan was to renovate it to house the prosecutors office, but the building was beyond repair.

So the city changed their plan. Now, they will level the building and turn the area into additional parking for the downtown.

With the demolition and paving costing $216,000, and the original purchase of the building at $75,000, city administrators believe the plan of losing a historic building is still in the best interest of the downtown area.

"It's kind of the goal, on the secondary and the back side streets, that's where your parking should be located," said Tiffin mayor Aaron Montz. "On the main street, that's where we want to preserve as many of those buildings as we can on the main corridors through the downtown so that it doesn't have that empty feel. And that's exactly what our downtown plan calls for."

Demolition work will begin in August. The area will be filled with rock in the winter, and paved next spring.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.