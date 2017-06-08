Tours for new Seneca County Courthouse offered on Saturday

Seneca County is offering its residents a first hand look inside a nearly complete and long awaited project.

Construction on the Seneca County Joint Justice Center will be ongoing through the fall, but this weekend you can get a sneak peek inside.

This Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., visitors will receive a walking tour inside the first two floors of the current construction site.

Closed toed shoes are a mandate, and you must be able to walk up a flight of stairs.

Officials and members of the construction crew will be present to answer any questions.

The tours are being offered in an effort to keep the community involved with every step of the process during construction, but with a short window, you are asked to plan ahead for the event.

"Make sure that you get there early, because we only have about a two hour window to get people in and out of the building," said Tiffin mayor Aaron Montz. "And if we have large crowds turn out to see this, we would hate to have to turn away people, but we have a very limited time frame."

Visitors for the tour are asked to line up on Market Street.

Construction is still on pace to be complete by mid November, and all county and city offices should be moved in by February.

