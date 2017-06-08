Money Talks News: Deals and duds of June

It's that time of where we discuss the best deals and duds of the month.

When it comes to bargains, lingerie may be at the top of the list. You can find discounts on undies up to 70 percent at Victoria's Secrets and Soma.

Of course, with Father's Day, it's important to find the right gift for your ol' man. But if you're own a budget, avoid traditional gifts like shirts, ties or a grill. Instead, many restaurants are offering free entrees. Also museums or zoos may also be offering a Father's Day special.

If you're looking to get back in shape, you can also find up to 55 percent discounts a sporting goods stores like REI, Dick's and LL Bean.

So what should you avoid buying in June?

On top of that list is grills. The best time for a grill is typically August and September.

It's not a good month for many electronics too, especially TVs. Also Apple won't be cheap until back-to-school sales begin.

For more information on good deals each month, head to the Money Talks News website and search for "Deals."

