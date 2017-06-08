Data shows 43 overdose deaths in Ohio county over 13 days

CLEVELAND (AP) - A medical examiner's office says drug overdoses killed at least 43 people in a northeast Ohio county since Memorial Day weekend.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office in Cleveland reports that 29 men and 14 women died in the 13-day period from May 26 to Wednesday. The statistics released Wednesday don't say how many of the 43 overdoses were caused by opioids, such as heroin and fentanyl, or other drugs.

The 43 deaths included 20 residents of Cleveland and 23 residents of other municipalities. Statistics show the victims ranged in age from 21 to 68.

Cuyahoga County reported a record 666 drug overdose deaths in 2016, with many caused by heroin and fentanyl. Officials are projecting another spike to approximately 775 overdose deaths in 2017.

