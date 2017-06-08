Bond set for man accused of dragging officer with his car

A man accused of dragging a police officer with his car appeared in court Thursday.

Bond for James Lloyd Jr. has been set at $125,000.

Police say Lloyd was pulled over on Whiting Avenue in South Toledo Wednesday. Police asked him to get out of the car but instead, he attempted to drive off while dragging the officer.

He then ran from the car, but was caught and arrested.

Heroin and cocaine was found inside his car.

Lloyd will return to court Friday with a lawyer.

