Toledo finishes second in Midwest food competition

The Glass City isn’t only being recognized for the athletic talent it possesses or having one of the top zoos in the country or any other great wonder you may have heard before.

According to Midwest Living Magazine, Toledo was recently voted as a top favorite for having some of the greatest food in the Midwest in the “Greatest Midwest Food Town” competition.

Although the 419 only lost to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, it still beat out popular college towns like Bloomington, Indiana, Madison, Wisconsin and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

And for being the first runner-up in the competition, Toledo will be featured as the best of Ohio in the September/October issue of Midwest Living Magazine.

“What an honor to place so high on a list filled with that many great Midwestern cities,” said Richard Nachazel, President of Destination Toledo, Inc. “We’d like to thank our entire community for stepping up and getting Toledo some well-deserved kudos for our culinary excellence.”

The public voted online daily throughout the month of May for their favorite town.

Below is the finished order of the Midwest towns in the competition.

Champaign-Urbana, Illinois Toledo, Ohio Lawrence, Kansas Bloomington, Indiana Sioux Falls, South Dakota Ann Arbor, Michigan Springfield, Missouri Madison, Wisconsin Des Moines, Iowa Duluth, Minnesota Fargo, North Dakota Lincoln, Nebraska

