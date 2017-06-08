Summer Meals Partners of Northwest Ohio kicks off program

This summer, kids in need can get free lunches in Lucas County.

With school ending, it's important to make sure kids still have access to healthy meals.

Summer Meal Partners of Northwest Ohio get together with community members such as TPS, ProMedica and Feed Lucas County Children to provide no-cost meals for children over the summer.

Meals are supplied at more than 175 sites including schools, churches and libraries throughout Lucas and Wood counties.

Any child under 18 is eligible for the program.

Those interested in the program or looking to volunteer can visit here.

