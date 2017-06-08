Fun summertime recipes from Kroger

SUMMERTIME CHOPPED SALAD

1 cup walnuts or pecans, coarsely chopped

1 3-ounce package low-sodium ramen noodles, (any flavor) chopped

2 tablespoons butter

18 broccoli florets, chopped into small pieces

2 packages refrigerated romaine salad greens

4 green onions, chopped

1 red pepper, coarsely chopped

1 10-ounce package frozen sweet cut corn kernels, defrosted

1/2-2/3 cup bacon bits

1 cup fat-free Asian/Ginger salad dressing

Sauté nuts and ramen noodles in butter until golden brown, stirring frequently as not to burn. Cool on a paper towel.

In a large salad bowl, combine broccoli, lettuce, green onions, red pepper, corn, nuts, bacon bits and ramen noodles. Drizzle the dressing over the mixture and toss lightly to distribute the dressing over all ingredients. Serves 8-10.



MAKE A BETTER BURGER

1 pound ground turkey

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper

2 Tablespoons water

1 cup finely chopped onions

1 4-ounce container Pimento cream cheese

In a large bowl combine the ground turkey, beef and onions. Mix the salt in a small cup with the two tablespoons of water and add to the meat/onion mixture. Add pepper and mix until blended. Shape into eight patties.

Spoon approximately 1-1 1/2 tablespoons of pimento cheese into the center of four patties; top with remaining patties and press edges together to seal. Cover and chill at least 30 minutes. Grill covered for 8 minutes on each side. Serve on buns with desired toppings and remaining pimento cheese.

CAMPFIRE S'MORES SUNDAE



To make 4 sundaes:

6 graham crackers, coarsely crushed

1 56-ounce container VELVET Vanilla Lover’s Trio Ice Cream

1 jar hot fudge sauce

1 jar marshmallow crème sauce

2 graham crackers, halved

Whipped cream

In tall ice cream dishes, begin with a layer of crushed graham crackers. Add one scoop of Velvet Vanilla Lover’s Trio Ice Cream, and top with hot fudge. Add more crushed graham crackers, another scoop of ice cream and top with the marshmallow topping. Dollop with whipped cream and 1/2 of a graham cracker. Drizzle with hot fudge and serve.

Fried Pie Sundae

1 small/individual fruit pie

One scoop Cinnamon, Peach or Vanilla Ice Cream

Whipped cream

Maraschino cherry, with stem

Remove the pie from small tin container and place in microwave safe bowl. Heat for 20 seconds. Top with ice cream, dollop with whipped cream and place cherry on top.

• Wrap pie in small sheet of foil and place on the grill for 10-15 minutes. Open foil packet, top the hot pie with ice cream, whipped cream and cherry.