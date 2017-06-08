Police on scene of motorcycle crash

Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

The crash happened on US 6 at US 23 in Wood County.

Police say a van and a motorcycle were driving on US 23 and crashed when the van went to turn left.

The driver of the motorcycle was life-flighted to the hospital.

Those roads are back open after being blocked by debris on the road.

