Oregon fire handling early morning house fire

Oregon fire is on the scene of a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire is happening on 1461 Coy Road between Brown and Pickle Roads.

Three people and two cats were inside the home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured, however one of the cats had to be revived.

Crews say the fire could have possibly started in the basement.

The fire was started by an extension cord with a dehumidifier plugged into it.

The assistant fire chief said smoke alarms played a huge role in alerting the family of the danger.

