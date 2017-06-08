No injuries after overnight house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No injuries after overnight house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire was on the scene of a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire occurred at the home on 2252 Westmonte Road around 11:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

It is unclear how much damage the house sustained.

Fire crews are unsure at this point about what started the fire. 

