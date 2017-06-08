Search underway for driver who crashed into tree, fled

Toledo police are searching for a driver who fled after crashing into a tree Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Ashland Avenue and Prescott Street in central Toledo around 4 a.m..

Police say the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree.

The driver then got out of the car and took off.

The car does not appear to be stolen.

