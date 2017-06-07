Fundraiser organized to help fire victim

In mid-May, a fire ripped through a west Toledo home, leaving several people with severe burns.

A month later, one of the victims, Miles Myers, is fighting off an infection. But a fundraiser is trying to help him in his fight.

One of the women working at the recovery room on Airport Highway organized a fundraiser to help Myers pay for the steep medical bills.

"So I'm just trying to relieve her a little bit," said organizer Christina Goodwin. "She's had to take leave from work to go down there and I'm just trying to help her in this time of need."

The fundraiser will be June 10 at the Recovery Room.

