Toledo Zoo transferring Louie the Elephant

Louie the Elephant, who made headlines after attacking a zookeeper in 2010, will soon be leaving the Toledo Zoo.

The Toledo Zoo announced Wednesday Louie will be transferred to the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska.

Louie, a 14-year-old African elephant, was born at the Toledo Zoo and has spent his entire life there.

In 2010, Louie critically injured zookeeper Don Redfox in an attack inside the elephant cage, Redfox has worked with Louie since the elephant's birth.

The Toledo Zoo says Louie's move is a part of Species Survival Plan. The Henry Doorly Zoo plans on breeding Louie in an effort to increase the African elephant population.

