One of Toledo's traditional festivals is making a comeback for next year

For the first time in 32 years, Toledo did not have its annual Lagrange Street Polish Festival this year. However, the Toledo tradition will be making a comeback for 2018 with a couple of changes.

For one, a new group will be in charge of organizing the event.

The Polish American Community of Toledo, better known as PACT, will be putting on what they call “ A Real Polish American Festival.”

“We're really wanting to bring a focus on bringing a real Polish theme to the festival. As most people are probably aware, the Polish festival that's been held on LaGrange street has lost it's Polish flavor, if you will in recent years,” said Jack Sparagowski of PACT,

Instead of happening on Lagrange street like it has in the past, the festival will take place at Club 16 which is a 20 acre park on King Road.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.