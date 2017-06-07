Local mother shares tips on children and tick safety from own experience

A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
What if your mailman didn't deliver to your house for four straight days? That's what some west Toledo homeowners are dealing with.More >>
A local mother in the Springfield Township area had a tick scare with her child and wants to bring clarity to the confusion social media has stirred about the danger.More >>
The Toledo-Lucas County Heath Department Special Citizens Task Force held its first meeting Wednesday in downtown Toledo.More >>
As a result of the tragic death of their two-year old daughter, parents Turhan Johnson and Kayla Johnson have entered pleas to the charges they face Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Michigan lawmakers are working on legislation that would allow citizens to conceal a handgun without a permit.More >>
