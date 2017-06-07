Health department task force holds first meeting

The Toledo-Lucas County Heath Department Special Citizens Task Force held its first meeting Wednesday in downtown Toledo.

The city announced the formation of the task force last week.

The task force will look into issues at the health department including its effectiveness in the community, human resources issues and the implementation of Toledo's lead ordinance.

"We want to look at the financial records. We want to look at the clinic structure. And we want to look at the lead issues," said Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. "We want to make sure that citizens have a chance to overview the department and see if they can make recommendations that will help the health department thrive and be the best that they can be."

The health department released a statement saying they welcome the plan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.