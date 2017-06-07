Parents take plea deal in accidental death of two-year-old daughter

As a result of the tragic death of their two-year-old daughter, parents Turhan Johnson and Kayla Johnson have entered pleas to the charges they face Wednesday afternoon.

Journi Johnson was shot and killed after her six-year-old brother fired their father’s work gun that was left out.

Turhan admitted to the judge Wednesday that after working a long security shift he left his gun in his pants pocket and went to bed. He plead guilty to negligent homicide.

“I grabbed my daughter and I jumped in the car and went to the hospital,” said Turhan as he broke down in tears. "Once I arrived at the hospital I was knocking at the door. No one came. I pried the door open so I ran in, gave my baby to the doctors. I went back home grabbed my wife and kids and went back to the hospital.”

Kayla plead no contest to obstruction of justice.

By accepting the plea deal, Turhan and Kayla may now only face misdemeanor charges rather than felonies.

"Again it's very tragic they lost a young daughter and I am sure that will be with them the rest of their lives," said prosecuting attorney Mark Herr.

Turhan and Kayla do not have a prior record but they could both face jail time and fines. Their sentencing will take place in July.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.