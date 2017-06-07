Michigan lawmakers hoping to loosen concealed carry laws

Michigan lawmakers are working on legislation that would allow citizens to conceal a handgun without a permit.

"I know you're going to find this hard to believe being a gun store owner and second amendment and everything else, but I don't agree with it," said Todd Bruning, owner of Todd's Guns in Bedford Township.

Bruning is a Michigan resident, a former Marine and gun retailer. He said not requiring a permit for carry a concealed handgun means gun owners may not going to receive the gun education they need.

"I just feel you should have to have some kind of training, some kind of classes involved with carrying a concealed firearm," Bruning said.

Part of this training is knowing the laws of your state and the surrounding states. The Lucas County Sheriff's office said this could mean problems for Michigan residents who live in border cities and travel in and out of Ohio.

"If you are living in the state of Michigan and you have a firearm and you don't have a CCW permit, you would face the same sorts of penalties in the state of Ohio even if the legislation passes up there," said Captain Tricia White of the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

But the proposed Michigan legislation will still allow residents to get a CCW permit if they want to carry their handgun across state lines.

The Michigan House is set to vote on the bill in the coming weeks.

Some Michigan lawmakers did try to introduce an amendment to this bill stating that education and training should still be a part of whether or not you carry a handgun even if you don't have to have a concealed carry permit, but that was voted down.

