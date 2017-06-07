One man injured in west Toledo shooting

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that happened in west Toledo Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. at New Towne Apartments on Dorr Street.

According to Toledo police, officers were sent to the area of Dorr and Lawrence after reports of two men shooting at each other.

The victim of the shooting, Omar Sykes, made his way to the 400 block of W. Bancroft where he was found by police. He was later taken to the hospital. Police did not specify what injuries Sykes suffered.

Police found evidence of the shooting in the parking lot of the apartments.

WTOL will update you on this story as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.