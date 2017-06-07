Meijer unveils grocery app to mixed reviews

U-Scan’s and long lines at the grocery store will become a thing of the past for customers at Meijer starting June 22.

Shoppers at Meijer in Bowling Green, Maumee, Oregon, Rossford and Downtown Toledo will be able to shop for more than 55,000 items using the Shipt app or online, and can request delivery in just one hour.

“I have a five-month-old and a three year old, so I think ordering my groceries online and having them delivered to my home would literally benefit me in so many ways,” said Christie, a shopper from Sylvania.

But not every shopper is on board.

"I really wouldn’t use it. I like to pick my own stuff and touch all the fruit and make sure everything is really fresh,” said Debbie, another Sylvania shopper.

While the app is convenient, it comes at a small cost.

Meijer customers can sign up for Shipt memberships for $99 a year. New members will receive $25 off their first order. And a delivery fee of seven dollars will be added to your cart if your orders are under $35.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.