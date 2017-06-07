Three Ohio businesses being investigated for illegal money gaming operations

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) said three Ohio businesses out of five searched, were found illegally operating money gaming machines Wednesday.

The OCCC found businesses in Erie, Huron and Sandusky counties operating machines that paid out cash prizes in violation of Ohio law.

“The Commission takes its responsibility to ensure the integrity of gaming in Ohio seriously, and we will hold accountable those who choose to violate the state’s gaming laws,” said June Taylor, Chair of the Ohio Casino Control Commission. “We appreciate the assistance we received today from local law enforcement in shutting down these illegal establishments that take advantage of Ohioans.”

Authorities confiscated gaming machines, cash and documents during the multi-county raid. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.