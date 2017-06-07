Man asks not to be sent to prison after 12 DUI's

A man was given prison time after racking up 12 DUI’s.

Judge Gary Cook told Johnny Cross that even if he suspended Cross’s license for life, there is still the risk that Cross would get behind the wheel again.

Cross asked Judge Cook to send him to a treatment program instead of prison.

“I know I have a problem and I have to take care of it,” Cross said.

Judge Cook decided that wasn’t enough for Cross to learn his lesson.

Cook sentenced Cross to four years in prison, as well as suspending his driver’s license for life.

Cross will also have to complete a treatment program.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.