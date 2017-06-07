Toledo pastor accused of sex trafficking out on bond

One of the Toledo pastors charged with sex trafficking children has been released on bail while he awaits trial.

Cordell Jenkins, 46, will be allowed to live with an assistant pastor of Abundant Life Ministries, the church Jenkins founded.

Jenkins said he is not a flight risk or danger to anyone in the community.

Five people including family and friends posted his $50,000 bond.

Jenkins will be required to wear a GPS tracking device during his time out of jail.

