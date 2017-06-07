Murals serve to make Toledo more colorful

Local organizations are coming together to make east Toledo beautiful.

Bowling Green State University, East Toledo Family Center, Project E.R & the Ironwood Neighborhood are working together to paint a mural on East Broadway Street.

This will be one of five murals that BGSU students have painted on overpasses, blank walls and bridge abutments in Toledo.

BGSU professor Gordon Ricketts said everyone benefits from the work the students and community members are doing.

“You know, there’s a lot more that goes on than just the painting of murals. They’re getting to meet people in the neighborhood, so there’s the cross-cultural connections they are making and they’re learning about the joys and problems when working with public art,” said Ricketts.

Mural painters also encourage neighborhood children to get involved with the painting.

The project will continue until June 9.

