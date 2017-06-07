TFD fight vacant house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD fight vacant house fire

Toledo fire is on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at the home on 805 Underwood Avenue near the University of Toledo in central Toledo. 

The battalion chief said that the house is vacant and will have to be torn down.

The home will be torn down after the fire has been put out. 

