TFD fight vacant house fire

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Nearly two dozen new Toledo police officers graduated Friday morning. After weeks of rigorous training and passing a final state test earlier this week, an entire class of cadets will be on Toledo streets with training officers.

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Your trip through west Toledo is going to be a little bit more complicated for the next 3 months.

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

Construction on the Monroe Street bridge has officially begun

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

The US Marshals arrested two people accused of trafficking drugs in the Perrysburg Township area.

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Couple accused of trafficking drugs arrested by US Marshals

Toledo fire on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

Toledo fire on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

Toledo fire is on the scene of a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at the home on 805 Underwood Avenue near the University of Toledo in central Toledo.

The battalion chief said that the house is vacant and will have to be torn down.

The home will be torn down after the fire has been put out.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.