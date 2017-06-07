No one hurt in Toledo house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No one hurt in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at the home of 1628 Chestnut Street. 

Crews believe that someone in the house possibly threw a cigarette out the window, starting the fire.

No one was hurt as the fire was contained to the front porch. 

