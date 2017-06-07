Lima police investigating deadly shooting

The Lima Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Collett and North Streets around midnight.

They found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound collapsed near the intersection.

He was transported to Saint Rita's Medical Center where he died shortly after his arrival.

Police say the shooting occurred at an apartment on the 900 block of West Wayne Street, about a block away from where the 16-year-old was found.

Detectives have been in contact with close family members of a suspect in the shooting and are attempting to make arrangements for the suspect to turn himself into the police.

No names have been released and the incident is still under investigation.

