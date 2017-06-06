ProMedica hosts cancer survivor celebration

ProMedica Flower Hospital hosted a unique celebration for cancer survivors Tuesday night.

Current and former patients gathered with families, doctors, nurses and caregivers to share stories of encouragement and overcoming the odds.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the great doctors and nurses and the treatments they give. It made a big difference," said survivor Carolina Tarrent. "I'm still here and blessed to be here and happy to be alive."

At the end of the night, each survivor was presented with a special gift by ProMedica.

