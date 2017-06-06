Summer the deadliest time on the road for teen drivers

Summer is the most dangerous time for teens to be on the road.

New teen drivers between 16 and 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Those who teach driving classes to teens stress the importance of defensive driving. But perhaps their most important lesson is how distracted driving can prove to fatal,

Distracted driving plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes.

Instructors say it is important for teens to get as much experience behind the wheel with their parents as possible to develop good, defensive driving habits.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.